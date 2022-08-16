Meghan Markle’s dream of securing US Presidency in ‘tatters’

Meghan Markle’s dreams of one day occupying the White House as President of the United States are reportedly in ‘tatters’ as she struggles to ‘emerge as a power player’ in politics, a royal commentator was quoted saying by Express UK.
According to royal expert Daniela Elser, Meghan has failed to cement her place in US politics even as reports suggest that she has plans to step foot before the next presidential elections.
With midterm elections coming up in the US later this year, Elser noted: “In late June, the former actress took part in a conversation with feminist pioneer Gloria Steinem for Vogue after the horrendous quashing of abortion protection, saying: 'Well, Gloria, maybe it seems as though you and I will be taking a trip to D.C. together soon.’”
“Nearly two months on, the Duchess has yet to turn up inside the Beltway.”
Elser also stated: “The Duchess has yet to emerge as any sort of power player ahead of the midterm elections later this year.”
Liam Hemsworth reveals why he is not ready to tie the knot as per source
Prince Harry is all set to address the WellChild Awards in London on September 8
Meghan Markle was recently slammed by a royal expert as the Duchess gears up to visit the UK
Princess Anne once suffered a microphone blunder which unveiled her candid feelings
Prince Harry’s underpants, reportedly from a wild night out in Las Vegas in 2012, are up for auction
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck will throw a bash for friends and family this weekend after LA wedding