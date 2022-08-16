Meghan Markle’s dream of securing US Presidency in ‘tatters’

file footage

Meghan Markle’s dreams of one day occupying the White House as President of the United States are reportedly in ‘tatters’ as she struggles to ‘emerge as a power player’ in politics, a royal commentator was quoted saying by Express UK.



According to royal expert Daniela Elser, Meghan has failed to cement her place in US politics even as reports suggest that she has plans to step foot before the next presidential elections.

With midterm elections coming up in the US later this year, Elser noted: “In late June, the former actress took part in a conversation with feminist pioneer Gloria Steinem for Vogue after the horrendous quashing of abortion protection, saying: 'Well, Gloria, maybe it seems as though you and I will be taking a trip to D.C. together soon.’”

“Nearly two months on, the Duchess has yet to turn up inside the Beltway.”

Elser also stated: “The Duchess has yet to emerge as any sort of power player ahead of the midterm elections later this year.”