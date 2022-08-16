Will Smith focusing on Jada relationship after Oscars shame: 'Family is everything'

Will Smith is spending time with wife Jada Pinkett Smith and kids to forget the Oscars horror.

The King Richard star, who is now banned from attending the prestigious awards for a decade, found himself in trouble after slapping host Chris Rock on stage.

Months after the altercation, the couple was spotted in Malibu last week.

A source tells PEOPLE, "Will is doing good. He spends a lot of time with Jada. He is very happy about her constant support. They are very close and back each other up. Family is everything to them."

Will feels like he "learned a lot in the past few months," the source says.

Another insider adds, "Will is happy about the support he always gets from Jada."

In a video message earlier, Will admitted his wife had nothing to do with the altercation.

Will said he "spent the last three months replaying and understanding the complexities and nuances of what happened." He added, "I'm not gonna try to unpack all of that right now, but I can say to you there was no part of me that thought that was the right way to behave in that moment."