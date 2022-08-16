BLACKPINK holding a livestreaming for 'Pink Venom': Deets Inside

BLACKPINK is counting down to the release of their upcoming comeback album Pink Venom and social media has been set ablaze.
The K-pop girl group will be holding a countdown livestream for their second full-length album pre-release, Pink Venom on August 19, 2022
Besides the announcement, the girl band also shared they will be interact with fans from around the world.
During this livestream, they will talk about behind-the-scenes of the music video filming and give spoilers about the new album overall.
For those unversed the pre-release track and music will release on August 19, 2022, while the album BORN PINK and title track music video will release on September 16, 2022.
