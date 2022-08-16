BLACKPINK holding a livestreaming for 'Pink Venom': Deets Inside

BLACKPINK is counting down to the release of their upcoming comeback album Pink Venom and social media has been set ablaze.

The K-pop girl group will be holding a countdown livestream for their second full-length album pre-release, Pink Venom on August 19, 2022

Besides the announcement, the girl band also shared they will be interact with fans from around the world.



Check it out Below:

During this livestream, they will talk about behind-the-scenes of the music video filming and give spoilers about the new album overall.

For those unversed the pre-release track and music will release on August 19, 2022, while the album BORN PINK and title track music video will release on September 16, 2022.