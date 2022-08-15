'Disgruntled' Prince Harry will 'pull no punches' in upcoming memoir

Royal expert Daniela Elser explained why she thinks that Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir 'will be pulling no punches'.
In her column for news.com.au, Elser said that the Duke of Sussex “has quite the axe to grind,” pointing out there are “new clues suggesting his book could be even more of a Buckingham Palace-rattling doozy than previously thought.”
The expert weighed in on Tom Bower’s recent claims that the prince “would settle his scores with his family and friends” in his memoir.
Elser expressed: “If you take Bower and Kay’s claims together, then it is looking increasingly like the seemingly perma-disgruntled Prince will be pulling no punches on the page when it comes to his family and the monarchy.”
She added, “And what that means is that, even if he only writes in the most glowing and affectionate terms about his grandmother herself, his memoir could be an abject betrayal of Her Majesty,” she added.
The new parents appeared to be in high spirits after spending time together in New York City and with their baby boy
Dwayne Johnson said combining 'Black Adam' with 'Shazam' would've done incredible damage to Black Adam character
Tom Holland receives support and love from Justin Bieber after he announces social media hiatus
BTS fanbase collaborates with a big media house for BTS member Jungkook’s birthday
Stephen King speaks on the rise of fascism in the United States
Brad Pitt is father to six kids with ex-wife Angelina Jolie; Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne