Prince Charles joins Prince Edward, Lady Louise Windsor for church service

Prince Charles seemed relaxed as he drove himself to a church in Scotland on Sunday for church service.

The royal joined Prince Edward and Lady Louise Windsor who both arrived in a different car as the 58-year-old royal was papped behind the steering wheel.

According to photos shared by Daily Mail, Charles donned a grey suit and a tie, with a man supposedly an aide in the passenger seat.

Edward, on the other hand, wore a white shirt and a black tie while Lady Louise looked gorgeous in a black floral outfit featuring long sleeves.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail

She looked adorable as her blonde locks were styled into bouncy curls. Queen’s rarely spotted granddaughter matched gold earrings with the dress.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail

Meanwhile, Charles is on his annual visit to Scotland where the future King has been meeting locals and visiting business ventures.

