Prince Charles joins Prince Edward, Lady Louise Windsor for church service

Prince Charles seemed relaxed as he drove himself to a church in Scotland on Sunday for church service.
The royal joined Prince Edward and Lady Louise Windsor who both arrived in a different car as the 58-year-old royal was papped behind the steering wheel.
According to photos shared by Daily Mail, Charles donned a grey suit and a tie, with a man supposedly an aide in the passenger seat.
Edward, on the other hand, wore a white shirt and a black tie while Lady Louise looked gorgeous in a black floral outfit featuring long sleeves.
She looked adorable as her blonde locks were styled into bouncy curls. Queen’s rarely spotted granddaughter matched gold earrings with the dress.
Meanwhile, Charles is on his annual visit to Scotland where the future King has been meeting locals and visiting business ventures.
Victoria Beckham couldn't stop over her hubby David Beckham as he got ready to give her a massage
Rings of the Power producer praises JRR Tolkien’s writing style and storytelling in new interview
'Kim has always been an inspiration to me,' said South Korean woman after getting 15 surgeries done
Blake Lively posted a bunch of pictures from the celebrations on her Instagram
Karan Johar took his Instagram to wish 'Brahmastra' director Ayan Mukerji on his birthday
Prince Harry issued dire warning about protecting relationships and ‘not burning bridges’