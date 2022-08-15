Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s UK security laid bare: ‘Tanks, no-fly zone…’

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to return to the UK early in September, and as per The Daily Star, will enjoy intense security during their stay.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced early on Monday their plans to visit the UK next month to visit charities ‘close to their heart’, and it has also been reported that they might meet the Queen while in the UK.

Now, according to The Daily Star, Harry and Meghan are expected to stay at their UK abode, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, and will enjoy ramped up security benefits amid Harry’s legal rift with the Home Office over his security arrangements earlier.

According to reports, Frogmore Cottage boasts some of the best security features due to its location within the Windsor security zone, which is deployed as part of the Queen’s personal security.

Notably, the sky above Windsor is a no-fly zone since January of this year after an intruder managed to penetrate security on Christmas Day, 2021.

Not only are the skies protected, but all visitors are made to go through a rigid security system before being granted access, and the army is kept close with Foot Guards battalion stationed at Victoria Barracks, and an armoured squadron of the Household Cavalry at Combermere Barracks.

The presence of the army close by means that not only are hundreds of soldiers deployed close to the estate, but tanks can also provide security when needed.