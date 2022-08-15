Prince Harry’s betrayal of Queen Elizabeth drawing ‘line in sand with no return’

Prince Harry warned his betrayal of Queen Elizabeth will cause ‘a line in the sand’ and make ‘phoenix moment’ impossible.

This claim has been made by royal commentator Daniela Elser, in her new piece for news.com.au.

There, she wrote, “If you take Bower and Kay’s claims together, then it is looking increasingly like the seemingly perma-disgruntled Prince will be pulling no punches on the page when it comes to his family and the monarchy.”



“And what that means is that, even if he only writes in the most glowing and affectionate terms about his grandmother herself, his memoir could be an abject betrayal of Her Majesty.”

“Should Harry spend a chunk of his book taking aim at particular family members and various pinstriped staffers who run the royal dog-and-pony show, that would still constitute a strike against the woman who is the head of both the House of Windsor and the institution of the monarchy.”

She also pointed out the dangers of Prince Harry “going down this route” and thus not being able to “go back to any sense.”

“If Harry does go down this route, then it would be a watershed moment, the sort of line to which there is a very clear ‘before’ and a dramatically different ‘after’.”

Before concluding she admitted, “In this scenario, it is hard to see how he could ever go back in any sense.”