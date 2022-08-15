Salman Khan marks 10 years of ‘Ek Tha Tiger,’ surprises fans with ‘Tiger 3’ release date

The wait is finally over!

Salman Khan has announced the release date of his much-awaited, third installment of the Tiger franchise on the occasion of 10th anniversary of Ek Tha Tiger.

On August 15, Dabangg Khan, 56, celebrated a decade of success of his action-packed starrer and announced the most-awaited film Tiger 3 release date.

The upcoming movie – which also stars Katrina Kaif as the female lead - will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on April 21, 2023.





Sharing the news on his social media, the Sultan actor wrote, “#10YearsOfEkThaTiger…And the journey continues. Get ready for #Tiger3 on Eid 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @katrinakaif | @kabirkhankk | @aliabbaszafar | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf”

Apart from Salman, the Sooryavanshi actress and Yash Raj films also shared a special glimpse of action scenes compilation from previous films and announced the release date.

Besides Tiger 3, the Wanted actor has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali lined up opposite Pooja Hedge and Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill.