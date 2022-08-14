Alia Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor 'the light of her life': See post

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a video from her babymoon, which featured her husband Ranbir Kapoor grooving to their upcoming film Brahmastra's freshly released song Deva Deva.



The actress shared a video where Ranbir Kapoor was seen donning an all-blue look with a blue shirt, denim pants, and black sunglasses under the beautiful blue skies.

For the unversed, the newlywed couple is on their babymoon in Italy at the moment.



Alia shared the video with the caption "The light of my life," with lots of fire emojis.

The popular B-town couple tied the knot in April earlier this year and announced the pregnancy news through an Instagram post in June.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir had recent releases in the form of Darlings and Shamshera, respectively, and the couple now awaits their first film together, Brahmastra, after the release of which the actress has announced to take a break for a few months.