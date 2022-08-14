Victoria Beckham losing her family over 'third party' conflict with Nicola Peltz?

Victoria Beckham is worried for the future and bond of her close knit family amid rift with Nicola Peltz.

The former Spice Girl has made headlines over rumoured tensions with the daughter-in-law, who snubbed the family at the Miami wedding to Brooklyn Beckham.

Speaking about the issues in an op-ed for The Mirror, Saira Khan shares how Nicola is playing the role of a third party in the situation, that could deeply hurt the Beckham clan.

"We know there are times when everything doesn’t go our way. And things are out of our control. But that is not something powerful people like the Beckhams are used to. They have total control over their public images.

"So when a richer, more powerful third party comes along and rocks their boat, that must hurt and be quite unnerving.

"According to the gossip, Posh and Becks were not invited to sit at the head table at their son Brooklyn’s wedding.

Shed added: "His new wife Nicola has made it public she did not wear a Victoria Beckham-designed wedding dress because it could not be made on time. And, in a cryptic social media message, she posted an image of herself looking teary and wrote: “We all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s OK to be hurt by it.”

"Apparently, that was one of her posts that Victoria did not “like”.

She concluded: "Whatever you think about the Beckhams, you cannot deny that family means the world to them. But now an outsider has entered who has her own ideas about how things are done.

"Take, for example, the Tatler magazine with Nicola on the cover under the heading, “The New Mrs Beckham," noted the writer.