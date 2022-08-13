Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ridiculed for not having ‘enough meat’ in one lawsuit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been put on blast for “needing a second lawsuit” when the first “didn’t have enough meat on it.”



This warning has been made by royal expert and co-host Christine Ross, from the Royally Us podcast.

She was quoted saying, “We thought maybe they were learning that these lawsuits can often bring more harm than good, so I’m surprised to see another one.”



According to Express UK, “I would hope that this one would have enough meat behind it to generate a positive outcome for him,” the expert also shot back.

“Otherwise, if we keep seeing all these lawsuits that just keep digging up stories, creating news headlines, creating more drama and they lose - then it’s just all for nothing.”