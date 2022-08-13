Victoria Beckham snubs Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn amid family feud

Victoria Beckham snubs Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham apparently snubbed eldest son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz as she enjoyed a day out with family in Miami, Florida.



The Beckham family attended the opening of Japanese steakhouse, co-owned by family friend David Grutman on Thursday night.

The former Spice Girl and David Beckham were joined by three of their four children; Romeo, Cruz, and 11-year-old Harper as they enjoyed some family time, however, newlywed couple Brooklyn and his wife were seemingly snubbed.

Later, Victoria also took to Instagram and shared the sweet family photo.

She said, “Congratulations @davegrutman @isabelagrutman @badbunnypr. You did it again!! Wow!! Super fun night with friends and family last night celebrating the opening of @gekkomiami.”

Victoria shared the family photo days after her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz apparently opened up about feud with her.