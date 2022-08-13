Johnny Depp branded ‘gullible’ amid ‘inability to spot manipulation’

Pirates actor Johnny Depp has just been branded an ‘easily manipulated’ and ‘gullible’ man.

This claim has been made by former PI Paul Barresi, in one of his interviews with Law and Crime Network.

For those unversed, this PI worked closely with Amber Heard to prove Johnny Depp was an ‘abuser’, however, was dismissed from her payroll after coming up empty-handed.

Its only years later that the PI decided to address the professional dynamic publically.

He made some shocking admissions about Mr Depp’s gullibility and was even quoted saying, “Johnny grew up to be a guy who is easily manipulated.”

Especially keep in mind the fact that “Everybody who said good things about Johnny, they all had awful and terrible things to say about Amber.”

Recalling a conversation with one of the actor’s pals, Barresi admitted, “One of Johnny's best friends, Jonathan Shaw, a tattoo artist, said I don't want to talk about Amber.”

The pal even issued threats at Amber and claimed, “The only thing I will help that gold-digging [expletive] do is low the gun she used to blow her [expletive] brains out.”

All of this inadvertently ended up causing Barresi great issues, and he even admitted that “It disturbed me.”