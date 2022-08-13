UK called out for 'unjust' security protocol for Prince Harry against Andrew

UK called out for 'unjust' security protocol for Prince Harry and Andrew

Prince Andrew is receiving flak for using taxpayer funded security as Prince Harry fights Home Office for his share.

The Duke of York, who was stripped of his royal patronages over rape allegations and suspicious ties with trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, stills gets protection from the Scotland Yard.

Responding to an op-ed from Meghan's pal Omid Scobie, Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu called out the 'disgraced' son of the Queen over special treatment.

"Disgraced Prince Andrew receiving tax funded security while Prince Harry fights to have good security for his family in UK is cruel and unjustified."

Mr Scobie in his op-ed wrote: "If they did then surely the sensitivities around Prince Andrew and his security arrangements would have come under immense scrutiny.

"Though stripped of all royal patronages and military affiliations after the shame of his close friendship with a paedophile billionaire and paying out millions to rape accuser Virginia Giuffre, Andrew’s Scotland Yard protection remains an annual and unchallenged cost of around $500,000 to the British taxpayer."

Omid Scobie added: "RAVEC’s lawyers argue that they were entitled to reach its decision, which currently sees Harry’s security arrangements considered on a case-by-case basis.

"However, it seems cruel in the extreme to allow Prince Andrew round-the-clock police protection but not the future King’s son"