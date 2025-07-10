Kanye West accused of sex trafficking weeks after supporting Diddy at trial

Kanye West publicly supported Sean 'Diddy' Combs throughout the latter's sex trafficking trial

Kanye West is being accused of sex trafficking and sexual assault, following in his pal Sean “Diddy” Combs’ footsteps.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on July 10, the grammy-winning rapper’s former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, has amended her 2024 lawsuit to include allegations of sexual assault, battery, false imprisonment, and sex trafficking.

Pisciotta first filed a wrongful termination and harassment claim last June, but she now claims that West created a hostile and coercive work environment under the guise of advancing her career in the music industry.

In her new filing, Pisciotta alleges that West “terrorised and dominated” her for nearly two years, repeatedly crossing professional boundaries and subjecting her to unwanted sexual behaviour.

She also claims that after she rejected his advances, West retaliated by “abruptly” firing her and allegedly continuing to harass her even after she moved across the country to escape the situation.

“Even after terminating Ms. Pisciotta, Ye continued to subjugate and intimidate her,” the complaint reads, referencing alleged stalking, harassment, and physical altercations.

West, 48, has yet to respond publicly to the new accusations. However, he previously denied Pisciotta’s initial claims, accusing her of theft and claiming she was fired “for being unqualified.”

His legal team also stated in 2024, “In response to these baseless allegations, Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta.”

As of now, no criminal charges have been filed in connection to the lawsuit.

Ye’s legal trouble closely follows his friend Sean “Diddy” Combs’ acquittal of sex trafficking charges. During Combs’ federal trial, Ye, who has been vocally supportive of the Bad Boy Records founder, appeared outside the Manhattan court on June 13 but was denied entry.