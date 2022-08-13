Brooklyn Beckham wants to be 'young dad' like father David Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham is seemingly taking after his parents Victoria Beckham and David Beckham in the family domain.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight this Friday, David Beckham's son confessed he wants '10 kids' with his newlywed bride Nicola Peltz
"I’ve always wanted to be a young dad,” Beckham explained to the outlet. “I would love to have a family soon, but whenever my wife is ready.”
Speaking to Variety earlier, the budding chef fawned over fatherhood.
“I keep saying to my wife, ‘I can’t wait to be a dad,’” David Beckham’s son said in the interview, published on Wednesday.
“I’m ready to have kids, but I always tell my wife, ‘Whenever you want,'” Brooklyn continued, clarifying that he doesn’t see them starting a family within “the next year.”
Meanwhile, Nicola admitted that she needs time for herself and her marriage before she welcomes 'some of her own kids' and adopts a few.
Prince Andrew is not actually the Queen’s favourite child as speculated for many years
Kim Kardashian parted ways from Kanye West after seven years of marriage
Salman Rushdie was stabbed multiple times in his neck and abdomen
Britney Spears sons and ex-husband plea the star to take care of herself
Prince Harry has all eyes on him with massive expectations from his upcoming memoir
Camille Vasquez had won the hearts of Johnny Depp fans during Amber Heard defamation trial