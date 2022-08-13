Brooklyn Beckham wants to be 'young dad' like father David Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham is seemingly taking after his parents Victoria Beckham and David Beckham in the family domain.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight this Friday, David Beckham's son confessed he wants '10 kids' with his newlywed bride Nicola Peltz

"I’ve always wanted to be a young dad,” Beckham explained to the outlet. “I would love to have a family soon, but whenever my wife is ready.”

Speaking to Variety earlier, the budding chef fawned over fatherhood.

“I keep saying to my wife, ‘I can’t wait to be a dad,’” David Beckham’s son said in the interview, published on Wednesday.

“I’m ready to have kids, but I always tell my wife, ‘Whenever you want,'” Brooklyn continued, clarifying that he doesn’t see them starting a family within “the next year.”

Meanwhile, Nicola admitted that she needs time for herself and her marriage before she welcomes 'some of her own kids' and adopts a few.