Kim Kardashian chokes on a ‘nasty’ shot of tequila at Kylie Jenner’s birthday bash

File footage

Kim Kardashian was spotted having fun with her Kardashian-Jenner family after breaking up with Pete Davidson.

The reality TV star gave a shot at keeping up with the party fun at Kylie Jenner’s lavish birthday celebrations but she failed and her reaction is too hilarious.

On Wednesday, the SKIMS founder, 40, joined friends and family at a lavish party aboard a private yacht to mark the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s milestone 25th birthday.

In a TikTok video from the extravagant event, Kim — who typically is less tolerant of alcohol — can be seen asking the group, "Does someone have a shot I can take?"

However, things took a turn for the worst as Kim hilariously spat out her 818 Tequila shot and coughs. The person behind the camera was heard saying, “Wait, what?”

Finding it hard to speak, Kim choked out the words: “So [expletive] nasty!”

The hilarious clip was shared on a Kardashian fan account on TikTok, where many viewers commented that they had “never seen Kim make that face before”.

Kendall, 26, launched 818 Tequila in May 2021, and has since faced a number of issues with the brand including accusations of cultural appropriation advertising.



