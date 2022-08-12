Vivek Agnihotri slams toxic Bollywood culture: ‘Something fundamentally wrong’

Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter account to call out toxic culture in Bollywood

Vivek Agnihotri, whose claim to fame is his remarkable work with the film Kashmir Files, tweeted from his account about how men in their mid-sixties never miss a chance to romance heroines half their age.

“Forget the quality of a film, when 60-year-old heroes are desperate to romance 20/30-year-old girls, photoshopping faces to look young, there is something fundamentally wrong with Bollywood,” Vivek said.

He further said: “‘Looking young & cool’ has destroyed Bollywood. And only one person is responsible for this.”

Netizens think he is firing shots toward Aamir Khan, whose film Laal Singh Chaddha was released yesterday and received mixed reviews from the audience.

Vivek is known for his bold statements against Bollywood culture and he spares no chance to become the talk of the town.