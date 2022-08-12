Vivek Agnihotri slams toxic Bollywood culture: ‘Something fundamentally wrong’

Vivek Agnihotri, whose claim to fame is his remarkable work with the film Kashmir Files, tweeted from his account about how men in their mid-sixties never miss a chance to romance heroines half their age.
“Forget the quality of a film, when 60-year-old heroes are desperate to romance 20/30-year-old girls, photoshopping faces to look young, there is something fundamentally wrong with Bollywood,” Vivek said.
He further said: “‘Looking young & cool’ has destroyed Bollywood. And only one person is responsible for this.”
Netizens think he is firing shots toward Aamir Khan, whose film Laal Singh Chaddha was released yesterday and received mixed reviews from the audience.
Vivek is known for his bold statements against Bollywood culture and he spares no chance to become the talk of the town.
Experts break down Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s desperation over money matters
Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy in May this year with boyfriend ASAP Rocky
Hilary Duff candid conversation on working parent and sick child
Brooklyn Beckham discloses the priceless reaction of his father during his wedding ceremony with Nicola Peltz
Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir is said to be ‘vital’ for his and Meghan Markle’s allegedly dwindling finances
Amber Heard has been accused of ‘cutting up a girls’ clothes’ in a fit of jealousy over Elon Musk