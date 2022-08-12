Elon Musk’s date ‘triggered a violent attack’ by Amber Heard: ‘Tore her dress’

 
Friday August 12, 2022
By Web Desk
August 12, 2022
Amber Heard is under fire for “cutting up a girl's clothes” because of her jealousy over Elon Musk.

This revelation has been made by a former pal of the Aquaman star, pseudo name Gia.

she made the admission to House In Habit and Gia was quoted saying that Amber become ‘infuriated’, to the point where she “triggered a violent attack in front of a room full of people.”

At that moment Gia claimed she allegedly “grabbed me by the neck and started slashing my dress with a wine opener, like a maniac, screaming that she was going to ‘slit my neck’, for [expletive] her boyfriend.”

It “took a friend of Amber’s to finally pull her off of Gia, and away from the bar.”