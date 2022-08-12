Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘growing desperate’ for money: report

Royal experts shed some light on how badly Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are struggling to replenish their depleting reserves.

This shocking observation has been made by Royally Us podcast host Christina Garibaldi, in her interview with the Daily Beast's royal correspondent Tom Sykes.

When asked “is a lot riding on this book for him?” Mr Skyes weighed in and claimed, “I think there is and there isn't.”

This conversation arose once Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s money issues were highlighted.

“I think, you know, in a sense for them, then, obviously, the financial element is important.”

Before concluding he added, “They've been, as far as I can tell, they've been spending money like water. So, I think the financial element is really important.

"That's not going to be an issue, this book is going to earn out, in a sort of publishing parlance.”