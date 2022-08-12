Tristan Thompson leaves fans confused over latest Instagram post, ‘Don’t try me’

File footage

Tristan Thompson returns to Instagram with another cryptic post just a week after welcoming his second child with his ex-Khloe Kardashian.

The NBA player, 31, shared a snap of himself, clad in a floral shirt, black pants and white sneakers. In the caption, he wrote, "I never switched sides, I switched lanes. I got wiser and realize we aren't all built the same #DontTryMe."

The cryptic caption was similar to lyrics from MP2K13's song Self Made, which begins with, "I never switched sides/ I just switched lanes/ Got older and realized/ Everybody ain't the same."

Many Kardashian fans reacted to the post with comments about Thompson “switching baby mamas.”

“Not sides, just women right?” one wrote. Another commented: “Not too damn wise. Still creeping and making babies”.

Earlier this month, the former couple welcomed a baby boy, who was born via surrogate.

Meanwhile, reports are making rounds on the internet that Thompson wants to get back together with Khloe after the birth of their newborn son. The former couple also shares a four-year-old daughter, True Thompson.



