Britney Spears under fire over racist post on social media: Check out

Britney Spears recently in hot water over her racist comments on social media.



According to Daily Mail, the 40-year-old turned to Instagram earlier and shared a lengthy response, accusing her ex-husband Kevin Federline of raising her teenage sons in a house with “more marijuana than a slew of famous faces including Ludacris, 50 Cent, Jay Z and Puff Daddy combined”.

Reportedly, Twitter users slammed the singer for calling black rappers as “weed-liking personalities”. Most of the people suggested that all these rappers are not considered to be heavy weed smokers or even consume at all.

One user tweeted, “Britney was WRONG for this and it wouldn't be the first time she's made questionable comments about black artists. End of.”

“So everyone is just ignoring how #BritneySpears assumed a bunch of black rappers are smoking weed and compared successful black millionaires to her sperm factory, no job having baby daddy?” another added.



