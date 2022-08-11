Jennette McCurdy makes shocking revelations from her memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died

Jennette McCurdy recently dished on her abusive childhood and mistreatment on sitcom set in her new memoir titled I’m Glad My Mom Died.

According to Independent, the former Nickelodeon star opened up about the emotional and physical abuse she endured at the hand of her late mother Debra.

The author mentioned in her book that it was “her mother who taught her disordered eating so that she could delay puberty” and hence continued to play child roles to support family.

Jennette also shared that she never aspired to be an actress but as a child, she was forced by her mother to attend auditions in “high fever”.

Following her mother’s death in 2013 due to breast cancer, Jennette, with the help of therapy, began to realise that her mother was abusive.

“The countless incidents of emotional, physical, and mental abuse will forever impact me,” wrote the 30-year-old.

Another revelation she made in her memoir was about exploitation on Nickelodeon’s sitcom.

The author claimed that she faced inappropriate touching, adding, “they knew exactly what they were doing”.

She also alleged that she was “photographed in a bikini at a wardrobe fitting” and was “encouraged to drink alcohol by an intimidating figure” whom she called as “The Creator”.

In addition, Jennette also disclosed that she envied her co-star Ariana Grande, mainly because “she had a much easier upbringing than I did”.