Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's marriage hit a rough patch: Deets inside

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez face a new challenge in their marital life as their 'honeymoon' phase is over.

As reported by Life & Style, the couple has been dealing with long-distance issues as the lovebirds are living separately due to their work commitments.



The Air director has been busy filming The Accountant sequel in Los Angeles, whereas, the Ain't Your Mama singer working on her projects in New York City.

The source shared, "This is the first long stretch they’ve spent apart in a while. And they’re both dealing with it in different ways."



An insider claimed that Lopez is finding it hard to navigate her life without Affleck.

The source shared that the Boy Next Door actress "wants constant affirmation from her husband that she’s loved and adored."

However, Lopez is "not getting much of that now and Ben gets defensive and moody."



"The honeymoon is definitely over. The feeling is if they want to stay married, they both need to make some adjustments in their behavior," an insider stated.



For the unversed, Lopez and Affleck got engaged in the early 2000s before calling it quits a few years later.

The couple ended up rekindling their romance in 2021 and secretly got married the following year.