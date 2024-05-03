Ed Sheeran plans to celebrate album 'x' after decade of success

Ed Sheeran recently revealed his plans to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the publication of his album, x.



On Wednesday, May 22, 2024, the 33-year-old Perfect singer will perform a one-night-only special event at Barclays Centre in Brooklyn to celebrate the release of his sophomore album.

Sheeran's set list for the one-night-only show will pay homage to the album's Wembley Edition.

For those who don't know, the previously mentioned version is a 2015 live recording. On June 21, 2024, the Shape of You hitmaker plans to release a 10th-anniversary version of x.

Ten years have passed since the debut of his pretty successful record, and the new edition, which includes nine more tracks, will be released on this date.

In addition to the album's regular 12 tracks, the extra tracks included All of the Stars from the movie The Fault in Our Stars and I See Fire from The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.

The Perfect Symphony crooner shared the good news with his fans on Wednesday by revealing the 10th-anniversary edition and album x products on his official Instagram account.