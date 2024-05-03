Taylor Swift reaches new heights with ‘TTPD’ success

With her most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift smashed records for global streaming.



The album, which was released on April 19, saw an unprecedented 1.76 billion streams in its first week of availability globally.

The album swiftly overtook the So High School singer's previous best, which was established by her Midnights album, which in October 2022 amassed 1.1 billion plays.

The Tortured Poets Department, which has a deluxe edition with 31 tracks, has not only broken records in the music industry but also demonstrated Swift's supremacy internationally.

This release, which counts consumption in over 200 regions, including the United States, was part of the best worldwide streaming week since the Billboard Worldwide 200 launched in September 2020, according to Luminate research.

Furthermore, the album's single Fortnight featuring Post Malone garnered 176.8 million streams and 27,000 downloads globally, debuting at the top of the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S.