Britney Spears eyes film deal based on memoir 'The Woman In Me'

Britney Spears' memoir to reach new heights in the film industry

Britney Spears recently revealed that the singer is “convinced” that her memoir The Woman In Me will make a ‘blockbuster’ film.

According to In Touch Weekly, a report suggested that Sony is the front-runner and is currently gearing up to turn the memoir into a film.

Speaking exclusively to the outlet, an insider confirmed: “Britney is convinced it’s going to be a masterpiece and a blockbuster. Time will tell.”

The Princess of Pop spilled beans on her life in her memoir, including tons of allegations at former boyfriend Justin Timberlake, who cheated on the Toxic star as well as encouraged her to get an abortion while she was pregnant with his baby.

Rehashing the hysterics, Britney said that it was “one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life.”

The singer further opened up about her 2007 breakdown that forced her to shave her head, noting: “I’d been eyeballed so much growing up. I’d been looked up and down, had people telling me what they thought of my body, since I was a teenager.”

“Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back,” she added.

For the unversed, Britney’s memoir came out in October 2023.