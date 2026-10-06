Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has King Charles’ approval for lawsuit? Truth drops

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, younger brother to King Charles has been facing public fallout from his old friendship with Jeffrey Esptein, to such a degree that he’s faced a police investigation, an arrest, and even saw his home searched. But now it seems he’s intending to take the Thamas Valley Police force to court, because he feels their actions were not lawful.

Amid all this, the only question on many people’s mind is whether King Charles will be offering emotional support to his brother, in his efforts to get his things settled.

A royal source broke the news, that too to the man behind the Naughty But Nice Substack, Celebrity News Reporter Rob Shuter.

They have made it clear that while Charles

privately believes Andrew has every right to challenge the warrants if he thinks they were improperly obtained.” It should never be mistaken with an endorsement, or the like.

In respect to this the insider also said, “nobody should mistake that for public support. The King is staying completely out of this.”

Mr Shuter’s source also chimed in, with insights into what he feels towards Andrew.

Rumor has it the monarch still feels Andrew is “still his little brother.” So Charles “believes he deserves the same legal rights as anyone else. But the King will not publicly defend him, criticize the police or drag Buckingham Palace into this fight.”

As for what caused Andrew to face such a potential fate, its connected to the reasons he got his titles, his dukedom and his honors revoked, which is his connection to a child sex offender like Jeffrey Epstein.

Furthermore, was the allegation that he engaged in misconduct while in public office, as a Trade Envoy to the UK. Some say during this time he even shared information with Epstein.