Would Diana have liked exposing Charles? Old conversation with Princess leak

The world watched the divorce and the subsequent death of Princess Diana, but right in the middle came something that royal biographer Ingrid Seward has come forward for.

She spoke to The Royal Observer’s Palace Unfiltered when dishing on what she thinks happened with their marriage, beyond his feelings, and beyond the ‘overshadowing’ impact the People’s Princess had on her husband.

According to what she’s just revealed, the truth of the matter is that, “[the accusations by Earl Spencer are] the last thing in the world that Diana ever would have wanted, because she loved Charles. She loved him right until the end. She also had the hope that one day they might have got back together. She said to me, ‘We just met at the wrong time’, and she said, ‘If we'd met at the right time’, when you know she was a bit older and he was a bit older, she felt it might have worked.”

Now, for those unversed with the attacks, they came in the form of Swan Song, a memoir where he admitted Charles was ‘giddy’ and even said ‘rest assured, we’ll forget her soon enough’.

In the eyes of Ms Seward, “Charles and Diana were getting on quite well … They had a sort of more mature relationship at the end. They were joined by their sadness that they hadn't managed to make the marriage work because they knew that together they could have done great things, and they did for a short period of time until Diana overshadowed everything that Charles did.”

She also said, “there was a moment of togetherness, and Diana actually said to me, ‘It's so sad because we could have conquered the world.’ I think had Diana and Charles been more mature, both of them. I mean, Diana was 19, and yes, she did know a bit about the royal world.”

Near the end she also offered her own two cents and admitted, “I think Diana didn't want a divorce. But I do think that Charles wanted to push for this divorce, not to marry Camilla. He wasn't even thinking about that at the time. He just knew that the shenanigans, the war of the Waleses, if you like, it was just destroying him, and he needed to be free of it. I don't think at the time anyone envisaged him marrying Camilla, so it was just that situation that had to be clarified. Of course, the finality of it did upset them and upset them both.”