'Harry Potter' star Jason Isaacs recalls fearing death as he marks 28 years of sobriety

Jason Isaacs, famed for playing Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series, is marking his 28 years of sobriety.

The 63-year-old Harry Potter actor took to his social media on Tuesday and expressed gratitude to people who helped him "love back his life" after he believed he was "going to die" due to his addiction.

He began, "28 years ago today I woke up having spent the night without drugs, which was the first time that had happened for decades, without drugs or drink.

"I've lived a life which is drug and drink free since, I'm not saying that to celebrate myself at all but incase this ever reaches anybody who thinks they're trapped and thinks there is no way to change there life."

Jason went on to say, "I've seen remarkable and extraordinary things, just my own personal story. I was without any hope and no question I was going to die of and with drugs on me or in me."

He admitted that years back he was "living a life without hope" but now he is "living a life with hope."

"It's not all blissful and dancing but it's life and I'm in it and so grateful," he noted.

Jason insisted people who are going through the same situation that there is a "hope."

"I gave up trying to control anything and surrendered and asked for help so, if you are in a dire situation and think there is no escape I'm here to tell you there is, just ask," the actor noted.

Jason continued to explain, "There are many ways to do it, just ask. I did 12 steps groups, I'm not a poster boy for them but they've worked for me so far and there are many ways to do and you change your life."

He concluded his message adding, "You can live a life without drugs and drink and engage with life's terms which can be magnificent so, good luck and I give you all my love."

Jason previously revealed that his drug addiction began after his habit of heavily partying as a teenager.