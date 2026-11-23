Bruce Willis' daughter apologizes after sharing 'intimate' photo of him

Tallulah Willis has apologized for sharing an "intimate" image with her father, Bruce Willis.

“I posted a photo of my dad yesterday because we were having a BEAUTIFUL visit,” the 32-year-old actress penned on Instagram on Sunday alongside a throwback photo of herself and her dad.

“I had someone take a super sweet photo of a shared moment between us watching a video of Frankie Valli singing," Tallulah continued.

The Whole Ten Yards alum shared that "she was very excited by the sweetness of the moment that I didn’t think further ahead that this was possibly too intimate a photo to show.”

“I can acknowledge and vow to do better," she added. “I know you all love him.”

Concluding the note, Tallulah penned, “I love him. My family loves him. And he’s still always the absolute hero we know him to be."

On November 21, the TV star shared a photo of herself and Bruce on Instagram, in which they were both sitting on an outdoor swing, holding each other's hands.

It is worth mentioning here that Bruce is currently battling with frontotemporal dementia.

Following his diagnosis with FTD, the Pulp Fiction star stepped away from acting.