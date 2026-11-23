Why did Lizzo unfollow everyone on Instagram? Singer explains

Lizzo has explained why she decided to unfollow everyone on Instagram.

The About Damn Time singer revealed that her decision was motivated by the online harassment her friends were experiencing because of their connection to her.

Lizzo shared her explanation in a post on X, responding to a viral discussion about why celebrities sometimes unfollow everyone on social media after becoming famous.

"I unfollowed everyone because anyone I followed got harassed by people," she explained.

"Everyone in my life knows I love them IRL," Lizzo reassured.

The Grammy-winning singer previously discussed stepping away from social media altogether during a December 2024 appearance on the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast.

Her social media break came amid a lawsuit filed by three of her former backup dancers in August 2023, who accused Lizzo of sexual harassment, discrimination and of creating a hostile work environment.

And even though Lizzo denied all wrongdoing, the singer lost approximately 150,000 followers in a single day.

"There's something about being a famous person," she told Keke. "It's almost like people want to believe that you're a bad person, and they can't believe that you're actually boring and chill and nice, but if you unfollowed me that quickly were you even a fan?" Lizzo further reflected on the hate that was directed towards her.