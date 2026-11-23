Britney Spears calls out men over absurd comments on her forehead

Britney Spears says every man she has dated told her to undergo cosmetic surgery to change her appearance.

The 44-year-old singer made the pointed claim in an Instagram video on Saturday, filmed while she was sitting aboard an airplane.

“I have a really big forehead!!” Spears wrote in the caption. She went on to claim that her former boyfriends had suggested she get surgery and hair implants to make her forehead appear smaller.

She then questioned why men could be so unkind, before ending the post with a philosophical remark.

“PS talking nonsense, we all die in the end anyways!!!.”

Although Spears did not identify anyone, her high-profile former partners include Justin Timberlake, Jason Trawick, and her three ex-husbands, including Jason Alexander, Kevin Federline and Sam Asghari.

The post was one of several updates Spears shared from her travels. In another video, she said she was heading to the UK to work on a new jewellery line.

She also admitted to considering changing its name from B Tiny because she did not want to offend people over weight-related references.

She also said the collection would include a Japanese sword, explaining that it was a symbol of justice and strength for women who have felt frightened, hurt, or undervalued.

Earlier this month, Spears said she wanted to find a new family while criticising her sister Jamie Lynn Spears and ex-husband Federline. She later issued a public apology to her family in a post that has since been deleted.