Metallica marks the end of residency with major donation

Metallica have marked the end of their first Life Burns Faster residency at the Las Vegas Sphere by donating $200,000 to two local charity organisations via their All Within My Hands Foundation.

The band gave a $100,000 grant to SafeNest, a non-profit organisation based in Southern Nevada that aims to help support children and families affected by domestic violence.

Another $100,000 went to The Just One Project, a community resource hub expanding access to fresh food, essential resources, and supportive services across Southern Nevada.

In a statement, SafeNest said, “We are incredibly grateful to Metallica's @allwithinmyhandsfoundation for an incredible $100,000 donation that will help children impacted by domestic violence find healing, hope, and a brighter future!

“This gift will fund two years of Child Advocacy and Support services at our new One Safe Place campus, including weekly HOPE Curriculum programming, our year-long Pathways to Hope program for children ages 7–17, and resources for families.”

“It is truly a spirit-lifting moment to turn Metallica’s onstage success into local giving,” said Renee Richardson, director of philanthropy at All Within My Hands.

He further mentioned, “It is truly a spirit-lifting moment to turn Metallica’s onstage success into local giving. Every fan who joined us for Life Burns Faster at Sphere in Las Vegas has joined us in supporting SafeNest. That kind of collective charitable action makes the impact even greater.”

Since being founded in 2017 by the members of Metallica and their management, the All Within My Hands Foundation has given grants of more than $29 million to organisations that manage food insecurity, provide disaster relief and critical local services, plus musical and technical education programmes.