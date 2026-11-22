Florence Pugh shares key advice about navigating life in Hollywood

Florence Pugh recently shed light on setting boundaries in Hollywood as a lead actress.

At the 2026 ELLE Women in Hollywood celebration on November 16, the 30-year-old English actress spoke to PEOPLE magazine about navigating life in the entertainment world.

Pugh revealed one of the valuable lessons she learned from another woman in Hollywood, saying, “I think very early on I was taught by a fantastic mentor that no one is going to let you know when the good time is.”

“You have to be the person that designates your break, your holiday, your boundaries, what you need, what you don’t need,” she added. “That’s not going to come from anybody else. That’s going to come from you.”

The Oppenheimer star went on to share that she has really put all her efforts into implementing the advice in practical life.

She emphasized, “The sooner you can figure that out, the sooner your life will be a lot more simple.”

“I’ve tried to make sure that I’m a part of this journey, I’m controlling this schedule because otherwise you feel like you don’t have control. And it feels better with all those boundaries in place,” Florence Pugh concluded.