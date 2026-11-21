Actor Gerard Depardieu and author Michel Houellebecq under investigation for sexual assault

A judicial investigation has been opened into actor Gerard Depardieu and author ‌Michel Houellebecq over alleged sexual offences after a legal complaint was filed against them, said the Paris prosecutor's office on Saturday.

AFP News agency reported on Friday that the men had been jointly accused of the gang rape and ⁠assault of a woman during a 2018 film shoot

"Following a complaint filed with civil party status on May 13, 2025, a judicial investigation was opened into alleged sexual offences and is currently ongoing," the Paris prosecutor's office said in a statement

Neither Depardieu's nor Houellebecq's lawyers could immediately be reached for ‌comment

Depardieu, 77, on ⁠Monday withdrew his appeal against a 2025 conviction for sexual assault, accepting his guilt and apologising to his victims

The French cinema icon, who starred in more ⁠than 200 films over five decades, including Green Card, The Last Metro and Cyrano de Bergerac, had been found ⁠guilty of sexually assaulting two women on a film set in May 2025

Houellebecq, 70, is an award-winning ⁠French author known for novels such as Submission and Atomised, many of them controversial.

Depardieu, who has acted in more than 200 films and television series, is the highest-profile figure caught up in France's response to the #MeToo movement.

Depardieu was convicted of sexually assaulting a set dresser -- named only as Amelie -- and an assistant director -- Sarah, not her real name -- during the 2021 filming of "Les Volets Verts" ("The Green Shutters") by director Jean Becker.