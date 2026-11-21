'Yes, Dear' star Anthony Clark's official cause of death laid bare

Yes, Dear star Anthony Clark’s cause of death has been disclosed.

As per the death certificate obtained by People magazine on Friday, influenza A and chronic alcohol consumption are listed as the primary causes.

Acute kidney failure is also added as a contributing factor.

For those unaware, Anthony breathed his last on November 11, at the age of 63.

Actor and writer, Mike O’Malley, announced the comedian's death on social media.

"Anthony Clark died yesterday. He was a hilarious guy,” he wrote on X at that time. “When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows. "

"The first time we saw him at The Comedy Connection we laughed and laughed and laughed," the 60-year-old star continued. "Anthony was so unique — one of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations.”

“I was a fan before I was a friend. We spoke on the phone three weeks ago. He had us laughing loudly once again" Mike added. "Rest in peace. Tony."

Anthony appeared in several shows in his career, but he shot to stardom after starring as Gregory Thomas in the sitcom, Yes, dear.