50 Cent clarifies his creative decisions about ‘passion projects’

50 Cent has reached a point in his career where he will only make the projects he wants to make.

The Grammy Award-winning artist, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, previously worked on the crime drama Power as a producer and actor, helping it become one of the biggest TV franchises.

The 51-year-old explained that he may have used his influence to get the shows made because he's no longer interested in working on projects he's not passionate about.

"I'm not bending or doing things they want me to do. I'm making the things I want to make," he told Interview magazine in a conversation.

"Power was a passion project. I was paid $17,000 an episode. I was playing a recurring character, executive producing the project, doing the theme song, and being the head of marketing, because they didn't know who (actors) Omari Hardwick or Naturi Naughton or Joseph Sikora were in the very beginning,” the music icon explained.

The In Da Club rapper also noted that he was ahead of the game in choosing Starz as the network for Power.

"I did Jimmy Kimmel (Live!) and while we were off-camera he was like, 'What network is it on?' I said, 'Starz.' He said, 'That's not a network.' It was that new," he recalled.

Power ran for six seasons between 2014 and 2020 and spawned the spin-off series Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force. Two more spin-off shows are in the works.

More recently, 50 Cent also executive produced the boxing drama series Fightland, which premiered earlier this year, and starred in the action movie Street Fighter.

He is currently working with John Wick director Chad Stahelski on the Paramount+ series Vice City.