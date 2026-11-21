Bill Maher mocks young men as GTA 6 fever grips America

As the craze of Grand Theft Auto VI swept the gamers, many of them young men, Bill Maher has weighed in on their obsession, particularly with smartphones.



“Apple? Oh my gosh. I mean, I worry for young men. Really, without the phone, anyone hoping to see t**s will have to talk to an actual girl,” he joked about the dependence of young men on technology on the finale of season 24 of his late-night show the Real Time.

He then made a joke about ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) by referencing the frenzy surrounding GTA VI.

“And if you think that joke is stereotypical or unfair, I will just remind you that ‘Grand Theft Auto’ came out yesterday, and about a fifth of the young men in America stayed home and didn’t go to work to play a game. This thing has caused more workplace absences than ICE.”



Bill Maher on Widespread Outages

In addition, on the show, Maher said he believed the recent strings of outages might have been caused by artificial intelligence.

He said, “This is just AI doing its thing: finding vulnerabilities. They’re fixing s*** by breaking s***.

Then, Maher suggested the possibility of cyberattack, saying, "Here’s my question: If these are not cyberattacks, why yesterday did they fire the top official in charge of cybersecurity?"

Jokingly, he added, "It’s like your wife saying, ‘You know, I’m definitely not having an affair, but I fired the pool boy yesterday.’”

Maher's remark referred to the replacement of the White House national cyber director, Sean Cairncross, following scores of outages that hit various sectors across the United States.