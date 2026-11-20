Journalist draws backlash for body shaming Leonardo DiCaprio

Conservative political commentator Megyn Kelly has received backlash for body-shaming Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio on her show.

Sharing pictures of women arriving DiCaprio’s birthday recently and the actor’s old photos from a beach, Kelly called him “fat, bloated, disgusting slob," during her latest show.

“If you’re going to be arm candy at Leo’s party, girls, it’s a zero percent body fat situation," she said.

Megyn Kelly was criticized in the comments when she posted her video on DiCaprio on Instagram.

“Why is she so angry about this,” wrote a user in the comments.

Taking aim at the journalist one fan sarcastically wrote, “Sounds like somebody’s mad she’s over 25.” Another wrote; did he reject her? Why the hate?"

Former Love Island contestant Courtney Boerner was among the women seen stepping off a bus at a party hosted by the One Battle After Another star.

Casey Affleck, Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, Justin Trudeau, and Travis Barker also attended the glamorous bash held in LA on November 14.

According to Page Six, Leonardo's girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, was also present at the party.



