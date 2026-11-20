Ben Stiller shares why first-ever scene with Robert De Niro became 'worst nightmare'

Ben Stiller is reminiscing over his first time working with Robert De Niro on the 2000 comedy Meet the Parents.

Speaking on Friday’s episode of The Graham Norton Show, the 60-year-old actor recalled that he had a hard time keeping his laughter under control during his first scene with Robert.

Ben admitted that he was so terrified of the legendary actor that the moment became his "worst nightmare."

"During our first scene I cracked up and started laughing - it was my worst nightmare, and I thought he would think me the least serious actor," Ben shared.

"I wasn’t really acting in the first movie at all as it was just Robert scaring the s*** out of me!"

He noted, "It was surreal. I didn’t think he’d even want to do the movie."

But Robert, 83, actually admired Ben’s work and revealed that he was interested in the movie because of him.

The Oscar-winning actor said, "I did it because I was aware of Ben and the script was good.

"I like working with comedians. Ben’s great," he shared.

The duo has joined hands once for the fourth installment of the movie, Focker-in-Law.



The two sequels to the movie are 2004's Meet the Fockers and 2010's Little Fockers.