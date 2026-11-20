Teresa Giudice reveals heartbreaking reason 2026 was tougher than her prison sentence
Teresa Giudice opens up about daughter's painful losses, even worse than her own prison sentence
Teresa Giudice has opened up about a difficult year for her family, revealing that 2026 has been even harder for her than her time in prison.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 54, touches on her ordeals this year in an upcoming interview as Giudice releases her new memoir, The Queen of New Jersey.
“I especially learned that so much this year, because Milania, she lost two friends this year. Can you imagine being 20 and losing two close friends?” Giudice told ABC News.
She then described 2026 as the hardest year of her life, saying it had been more difficult than going to prison.
When asked whether her daughter's grief was the main reason, Giudice explained that watching her child go through so much pain had made the experience particularly difficult.
Giudice had previously spoken about Milania's struggles in a statement shared on Instagram on September 28.
The mother of four also explained that watching her daughter deal with grief was something no parent could fully prepare for.
She asked people to respect Milania's privacy and give her the space she needed to heal.
Giudice previously served time in prison after pleading guilty to federal fraud charges. She was released in December 2015 after serving 11 months of her sentence.
Her upcoming memoir looks back at her personal life, family and experiences beyond reality television.
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