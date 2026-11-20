Nicolas Cage shares how 'Madden' role pushed him out of 'comfort zone'

Nicolas Cage, who portrays NFL coaching legend John Madden in his new movie, said portraying the athlete pushed him out of his comfort zone.

The 62-year-old caught up with People at the premiere of the biopic, Madden, revealed that he signed the film he "knew nothing" about John's legacy.

Sharing what inspired him most about John, Cage said it was him being a coach and that helped him find common ground as the actor's own father was an educator.

Cage said, “When I realized that the root of John Madden was his love for life and his high energy and his sense of humor, and that he was a teacher first and foremost, because that was what meant the most to him."

He raved, “And when I realized that is what John was, a teacher first, I grew to love him even more."

At the time of casting, Cage admitted he was clueless about John as he had no interest in football.

“But," The Moonstruck actor noted, "I saw in him an opportunity for transformation of sorts because he was so far out of my comfort zone that I thought, ‘Well this is a risk and I want to go for it.’ ”

For those unaware, John served as Oakland Raiders' head coach from 1969 to 1979. Under his coaching, the Raiders won their first Super Bowl.

After his retirement, John became a sports commentator until 2009. He died in 2021.

Maiden hit theaters on November 20 and streams on Prime Video.