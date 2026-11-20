Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato make rare admission about their husbands on Friendsgiving

Selena Gomez and her longtime pal Demi have one thing in common say about their husbands, as the friends duo revealed what they're most thankful ahead ofThanksgiving.

As the holiday is just around the corner, Selena's beauty brand threw a Friendsgiving bash, and Lovato also attended it.

The duo, who recently marked their 25 years of friendship, posed for several snaps at the rooftop celebration, posted on Instagram.

For the event, purple and pink floral decorations were put on display, also featuring personalized name cards and a variety of pies.

Meanwhile, in a clip posted on TikTok, Selena and Demi were asked about what they were thankful for this year.

And their answer synchronized, as they replied, "Our husbands."

It is pertinent to mention both pals got married last year. Selena tied the knot to music producer Benny Blanco in September 2025, while Demi got married to musician Jordan Lutes in May 2025.

Selena's Friendsgiving celebration continued, as she also attended the Jonas Brothers concert at the Hollywood Bowl the same night.

A video on social showed her singing Year 3000 while in another clip she got emotional after seeing the band's former bodyguard, Big Rob and gave him a tight hug.

“Seeing big rob last night made me feel 15 again. Protecting me,” she wrote

The Disney alum also posed for a picture with Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas and shared the highlights from the night in the caption, writing, “Kicked off the night so thankful at the @rarebeauty friendsgiving with all of my rare family and @ddlovato. Ended the night at the bowl.”