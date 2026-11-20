Jennifer Lawrence gets candid about her spicy on-screen scenes

Jennifer Lawrence just got candid about her “new” implants as well as on-screen kisses.

The iconic actress was asked to rank her on-screen kisses with Liam Hemsworth, who she kissed in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1; Bradley Cooper, who the actress has kissed in Silver Linings Playbook and Serena, Chris Pratt (Passengers); Timothée Chalamet (Don’t Look Up); and Josh, who she smooched in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, from "best to worst."

She said, "Best is Josh, and then Hemsworth, Cooper, Chalamet, Pratt. I don't know. Oh God."

The 36-year-old actress and her The Hunger Games co-star Josh Hutcherson were in the middle of the "hot takes" section on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when the host asked about The Real Housewives of New York City star Hailey Glassman recently claiming she broke her nose during an intimate encounter with a woman who had large breasts.

Andy asked Jennifer, "Is it a mystery to you how a boob could break Haley Glassman’s nose?" to which she replied, "Yes, and I have implants. They're new."

When asked by Andy "are those Bs?", she said, "No, it’s a full C. I think? It’s the same size that they were,” and the host responded, "They’re beautiful."

Jennifer then joked, "Anyway, I've broken two noses!" and then proceeded to give a shout out to Dr. Steven Teitelbaum in Santa Monica for his work on her implants.

This comes after last month when Jennifer, who has two sons, Cy, four, and a 20-month-old boy, whose name hasn't been made public, revealed she had undergone a breast lift.

Speaking about her beauty goals to The Cut, she said, "I want to be a s*xy mom. At drop-off, I want to look like a woman that has her s**t together even when I’ve just woken up and don’t have my s*** together."

The surgery came after Jennifer Lawrence admitted in October 2025 she was considering breast surgery after the arrival of her second child earlier that year.