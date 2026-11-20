Hailey Bieber's father Stephen Baldwin hit with $6 million lawsuit over 2024 hotel incident

Hailey Bieber's father, Stephen Baldwin, is facing a $6 million lawsuit after he allegedly caused damage in a Mexican hotel during his stay.

Baldwin, 60, famed for The Christmas Eve drama, is being sued by the Hotel St. Francis in Mexico City after a reported incident that took place in July 2024.

According to a document obtained by People, the lawsuit claims Baldwin “struck, disturbed, made contact with or otherwise caused the activation of the fire sprinkler” in his hotel bathroom, causing it to go off.

The complaint further reads, “The water discharge resulted in extensive damage to multiple guest rooms, hallways, ceilings, walls, and other portions of the historic Hotel St. Francis."

As per the filing, the actor told the hotel management that during his time of stay, he mistakenly hit the sprinkler head with a towel, which became the reason for the system to activate.

In order to cover the “significant remediation, repair, and restoration” costs, Westfield Insurance Company reportedly paid more than $6 million to Heritage Hotels and Resorts Inc., which operates the hotel.

Now the insurance company is seeking to recover the money through a civil lawsuit and has accused Baldwin for acting “carelessly and negligently” as well as failing to “exercise reasonable care in the use of the hotel room” when the sprinkler was triggered.

In response, Baldwin's attorneys have filed a notice requesting that the case be moved from the Supreme Court of New York to another court.