'Spin City' star opens up about 'horrible' battle with mysterious health condition

Richard Kind is opening up about his "horrible" battle with a mysterious health condition.

The Spin City star recently appeared on Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast, Inside of You, where he spoke about living with the skin condition vitiligo.

The American actor, 69, revealed that he had tan skin until around the age of 34, but then white patches began to appear on his body.

“I have it all over my body,” Richard said on podcast. “I don’t know how I got it. Could have been nerves. I could have caught a virus. I don’t know what it was."

The Mad About You alum added that he noticed changes in his skin after spending a vacation at Club Med.

“I came back and all of a sudden, I started getting a white spot here, and then a white spot here, and it’d come on my hands, and then I could get a scratch, and the pigment would go,” Richard explained.

The actor then confessed that he still struggles to accept the condition.

“I have dreams that I am a newscaster and I’m on film, and I see it at night, and … it is horrible — it’s horrible, it’s horrible,” Richard said.