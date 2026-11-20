Deep Purple's 2026 tour plans collapse following frontman's medical scare

The '70s rock band Deep Purple has canceled its 2026 scheduled tour dates after frontman Ian Gillan suffered a medical emergency.

Ian shared the sad news on social media on November 19.

“Following a medical problem whilst in Leipzig which required urgent attention at the hospital, and on the advice of my medical team and management we had to make the difficult decision to postpone the rest of the European/UK tour until further notice," the 81-year-old singer penned on Instagram.

“Regrettably, these postponements will also need to extend to the South American and Mexico shows we have booked this year," he continued.

“I remain sorry to all for the inconvenience this may cause,” added Ian. “I expect to be back out on the road early next year and I am assured by the Deep Purple team, that rescheduled dates will be announced very soon for early 2027.”

­­The iconic British rock band previously postponed two shows in Germany.

“We understand that this announcement comes at short notice and share the disappointment of all our wonderful fans that we are unable to perform in Leipzig and Hamburg,” they penned at the time.

“Deep Purple and their team are focused on finding a suitable time to reschedule both these shows," the statement concluded.