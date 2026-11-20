Jennifer Lawrence spills details of 'new' cosmetic procedure amid speculations

Jennifer Lawrence has just confirmed that she had another plastic surgery procedure, but it's not what fans might be speculating.

The 36-year-old actress's recent appearance at the New York premiere of Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping sparked rumors that she had undergone multiple plastic surgery procedures on her face.

However, Lawrence did confirm that she has gotten new breast implants during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday.

During the conversation, host Andy Cohen asked about the viral story of new Real Housewives of New York cast member Hailey Glassman, who reportedly broke her nose on a woman’s breast during a fight.

Cohen asked her, “Is it a mystery to you how a boob could break Haley Glassman’s nose?”

“Yes, and I have implants,” the actress agreed.

“You do?” Cohen inquired.

Lawrence replied, “Yeah, they’re new, really.”

Cohen then inquired the size of implant, asking, “What is that? Are those Bs?” C.”

“No, it’s a full C. I think? It’s the same size that they were,” Lawrence replied.

“They’re beautiful,” Cohen praised.

Lawrence then quipped, “Anyway, I’ve broken two noses,” while making a funny expression on camera.

The mom of two previously revealed getting a breast lift after having her second baby in an interview with The Cut last October.

She told The New Yorker in October 2025, “Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one. Second one, nothing bounced back.”

Lawrence shares two kids with her husband, Cooke Maroney.