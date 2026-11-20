Patrick Stewart cause of death comes to light a month after tragic passing

Patrick Stewart’s cause of death has been confirmed, according to reports.

The actor best known for playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men films died on October 28, at the age of 86.

According to TMZ, his death certificate lists his cause of death as “cardiopulmonary arrest and a neurocognitive disorder with Lewy body.” Lewy body is a form of dementia.

In a statement shortly after his death, Stewart’s longtime spokesperson Kelly Bush Novak announced that Stewart had gone through “a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia.”

She added, “He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all. We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace.”

Earlier this month, Stewart’s widow, Sunny Ozell, paid tribute to her late husband, describing their relationship as a source of “deep, profound gratitude.”

The singer, who married the Star Trek and X-Men actor in 2013, said she was still coming to terms with her grief following his death, but remained thankful for the love they shared during their time together.

She wrote on Instagram, “Today marks two weeks since Patrick passed, and the grief continues to come in waves. But I’ve also been experiencing such deep, profound gratitude.”

“We left nothing unsaid. He knew I loved him, and I know he loved me,” she further penned, adding, “Patrick and I truly, authentically saw one another, and we amplified each other’s best qualities.

“We shared nearly two decades together, and we filled those years with so much *living*.” The 47-year-old musician said she had been “sincerely moved” by the public response to her husband's death, and expressed gratitude to all those who shared their condolences.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the public response to Patrick’s death, and while I’m not at all surprised that he touched so many, I’m sincerely moved by the outpouring of sadness and loss. Thank you all for your condolences, they mean so, so much to me. My heart had to grow to contain my love for Patrick, and he changed me for the better, forever,” Sunny concluded as she mentioned the love and support showed by fans of Patrick Stewart.